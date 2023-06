June 13 (Reuters) - Australian lithium miner IGO Ltd IGO.AX said on Tuesday it has appointed Ivan Vella, a former executive at mining giant Rio Tinto RIO.AX, as its new chief executive officer.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.