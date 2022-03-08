Australia's IAG sees lower claims costs from recent floods

March 9 (Reuters) - Insurance Australia Group IAG.AX said on Wednesday it expects lower-than-expected net claims costs from the recent floods in New South Wales, although the insurer raised its target for annual claims costs keeping in mind the current weather system.

Days of incessant rain in February triggered floods in New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, cutting off entire towns and washing away homes, farms and livestock.

Following that, IAG raised its 2022 estimate of net natural perils claims costs to about A$1.1 billion ($799.70 million), from its earlier forecast of A$1.05 billion.

Australia's top general insurer also said that it would incur net claims costs of about A$74 million from the floods, which is down about 22% from its March 1 estimate.

IAG added it was too early to determine the number and nature of claims, which are expected to rise over coming days given the frustration over slow relief and recovery efforts, with Sydney bracing for heavy downpours in the next two days.

As of March 9, the company said it had received about 24,000 claims, which includes about 3,500 from Sydney, over the last three days.

($1 = 1.3755 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

