Australia's IAG retains FY20 guidance, flags 'limited' scope to pay final dividend

Contributor
Shruti Sonal Reuters
May 4 (Reuters) - Insurance Australia Group IAG.AX said on Monday it was retaining its existing full-year 2020 guidance of "low single digit" gross written premium growth and a reported insurance margin of 12.5% to 14.5%.

The general insurer added, however, that based on year-to-date investment income outcomes and forecast FY20 insurance profit, it saw limited scope to pay a final dividend in September 2020.

(Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)

