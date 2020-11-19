IAG

Australia's IAG plans $545 million equity raise after business interruption test case

Contributor
Rashmi Ashok Reuters
Published

Insurance Australia Group on Friday sought to raise A$750 million ($545.70 million) in new equity after a state court ruled in favour of policyholders in a test case examining the application of insurance companies' business interruption policies on closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Insurance Australia Group IAG.AX on Friday sought to raise A$750 million ($545.70 million) in new equity after a state court ruled in favour of policyholders in a test case examining the application of insurance companies' business interruption policies on closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The insurer said it had decided to take a charge to cover the potential claims impact from the decision which would result in an after-tax hit of about A$805 million on the company's 2021 full-year earnings.

The new capital would help offset a drop of over A$950 million in IAG's regulatory capital caused due to the recognition of the business interruption claims provision, it said in a statement to the stock exchange.

($1 = 1.3744 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IAG

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters