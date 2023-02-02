Australia's IAG gets over 15,000 claims after New Zealand floods

Adds details on flooding, forecast

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Insurance Australia Group IAG.AX said on Friday more than 15,000 claims have been lodged across its own and partner brands following severe storms and flooding in and around New Zealand's biggest city, Auckland, in recent days.

Auckland and much of New Zealand's upper North Island have been hit by record rainfall in the last week, which authorities say has been exacerbated at least in part by climate change.

Four people died in flooding and landslides that left roads closed, cut off communities, and caused millions of dollars in damage to homes, farms and businesses.

The insurance industry expects the costs associated with the flood to top the NZ$97 million ($62.5 million) spent following 2021's floods on New Zealand's West Coast.

Insurance companies operating in New Zealand, including Australia's Suncorp SUN.AX and local players like Tower Ltd TWR.NZ, have received thousands of claims so far.

IAG said natural peril costs for the first half of fiscal 2023 are expected to be A$70 million more than the allowance that was set aside, and will come in at A$524 million ($370.89 million).

It expects profit for the half to nearly triple to A$468 million from A$173 million a year earlier.

Based on a preliminary assessment, the cost impact from the flooding in Auckland will be A$236 million as indicated previously, the company said.

It also raised the natural peril costs forecast for fiscal 2023 by A$236 million to A$1.15 billion.

($1 = 1.5526 New Zealand dollars)

($1 = 1.4128 Australian dollars)

