Australia's Hunter Valley coal rail lines shut due to floods - rail track operator

MELBOURNE, March 22 (Reuters) - Australia's Hunter Valley coal rail lines have been shut due to flooding in the state of New South Wales, the Australian Rail Track Corp said on Monday, halting deliveries into the port of Newcastle, the world's biggest coal export port.

"High rainfall, potential for more severe flooding beyond the current impacts to the network, strong winds, fallen trees and debris, power failures and fallen power lines and power poles are all concerns which led to operations being halted," said a spokesman at ARTC, which runs the rail lines.

It said tracks would be reopened when conditions are safe and water levels recede.

The Hunter Valley network serves mines run by BHP Group Ltd BHP.AX, Glencore PLC GLEN.L, New Hope Corp Ltd NHC.AX and Yancoal Australia Ltd YAL.AX, among others.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

