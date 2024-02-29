Australia's house prices rise at faster clip on sentiment lift, CoreLogic data shows

SYDNEY, March 1 (Reuters) - Australian home prices rose at a faster pace in February, helped by rebounding consumer sentiment as inflation eases and rate cut hopes build, though affordability issues, a slowing economy and strict lending conditions are likely to keep a lid on growth.

Figures from property consultant CoreLogic out on Friday showed prices nationally climbed by 0.6% in February, the strongest monthly gain since October and picking up from a 0.4% increase the month before.

They jumped 8.1% in 2023 to reclaim the previous peak, defying interest rate hikes.

The monthly increase has been driven by a solid 1.8% jump in Perth and a 1.1% gain in Adelaide, while price growth in Sydney and Melbourne, which flatlined the previous month, picked up to 0.5% and 0.1% respectively.

"Potentially we are seeing some early signs of a boost to housing confidence as inflation eases and expectations for a rate cut, or cuts, later this year firm up," said CoreLogic's research director Tim Lawless.

Lawless said the auction results - with clearance rates hitting the high 60% in February - and consumer sentiment, which rebounded to a 20-month high last month, have a historically strong relationship with housing trends.

"However, it's hard to see a significant rebound in values shaping up... Affordability constraints, rising unemployment, a slowdown in the rate of household savings and a cautious lending environment, are all factors likely to keep a lid on value growth over the near term."

A Reuters poll of analysts showed prices are forecast to gain 5.0% this year.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has raised interest rates by 425 basis points since May 2022 to a 12-year high of 4.35%, but as inflation falls and the labour market loosens, markets are certain rates will not be any higher. 0#RBAWATCH

Futures have wagered a rate cut could come as early as in August, with a more than 70% probability. However, they only see a modest easing of 43 basis points this year.

($1 = 1.4684 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Stella Qiu in Sydney. Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

