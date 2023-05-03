News & Insights

Australia's Healius rejects $1 bln buyout offer by Australian Clinical Labs

May 03, 2023 — 07:10 pm EDT

Written by Savyata Mishra for Reuters ->

May 4 (Reuters) - Australia's medical centre operator Healius HLS.AX on Thursday recommended that its shareholders reject the A$1.52 billion ($1.01 billion) all-share takeover offer by Australian Clinical Labs ACL.AX.

The offer, made in March, has "no cash and no premium" and is "plainly inadequate", Healius said in its statement.

($1 = 1.5047 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.