Australia's Healius rejects $1 bln buyout offer by Australian Clinical Labs

May 4 (Reuters) - Australia's medical centre operator Healius HLS.AX on Thursday recommended that its shareholders reject the A$1.52 billion ($1.01 billion) all-share takeover offer by Australian Clinical Labs ACL.AX.

The offer, made in March, has "no cash and no premium" and is "plainly inadequate", Healius said in its statement.

($1 = 1.5047 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

