Australia's Healius jumps on review, CEO change

March 04, 2024 — 06:34 pm EST

March 5 (Reuters) - Healius' HLS.AX shares jumped more than 11% on Tuesday after the healthcare firm said it would start a review and engage investment advisers after Australia's competition regulator killed the $1 billion takeover by rival Australian Clinical Labs ACL.AX last year.

Healius also said Chief Financial Officer Paul Anderson will transition to the CEO role, replacing Maxine Jaquet.

