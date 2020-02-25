Australia's Healius gets $1.4 bln buyout offer from Swiss private equity Partners Group

Shriya Ramakrishnan Reuters
Published

Australia's Healius Ltd on Tuesday said private equity firm Partners Group had offered to acquire the medical centre operator for A$2.12 billion ($1.40 billion).

The Swiss private equity firm offered A$3.40 per share in cash, a 23.2% premium to Healius' last closing price.

A filing earlier in the day showed Partners bought out China's Jangho Group Co Ltd's 601886.SS 15.9% majority stake in Healius.

Jangho had previously offered to buyout Healius for A$1.7 billion or A$3.25 per share, which was rejected by the Sydney-based company, saying it was "opportunistic" and fundamentally undervalued the company.

The company said it has not yet formed a view on Partners' offer, adding that it was also subject to six weeks of due diligence.

Healius' share had jumped nearly 24% in 2019.

($1 = 1.5090 Australian dollars)

