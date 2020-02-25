Australia's Healius gets $1.4 billion takeover offer from Partners Group

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Australia's Healius Ltd HLS.AX on Tuesday said private equity firm Partners Group PGHN.S had offered to acquire the medical centre operator for A$2.12 billion ($1.40 billion).

The Swiss private equity firm offered A$3.40 per share in cash, a 23.2% premium to Healius' last close.

($1 = 1.5090 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)

