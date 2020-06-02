Oil
HAS

Australia's Hastings Technology Metals inks supply deal with Schaeffler; shares surge

Contributor
Shriya Ramakrishnan Reuters
Published

Australia's Hastings Technology Metals Ltd on Wednesday signed an agreement with German automotive supplier Schaeffler Technologies AG to supply mixed rare earths carbonate used in making electric vehicle parts, sending it shares about 30% higher.

June 3 (Reuters) - Australia's Hastings Technology Metals Ltd HAS.AX on Wednesday signed an agreement with German automotive supplier Schaeffler Technologies AG SHA_p.DE to supply mixed rare earths carbonate used in making electric vehicle parts, sending it shares about 30% higher.

The company said a "substantial volume" of the product would be supplied to Schaeffler from its Yangibana project in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia over an initial period of 10 years.

The Yangibana project mainly consists of deposits of neodymium and praseodymium - critical rare earth elements that are used in making permanent magnets, a key component of electric vehicles.

The agreement will also support Hastings in its eligibility for a German government loan to fund the construction of a mine and processing plant in Western Australia, the company said in a statement.

Hastings also pointed to a possibility for both parties to expand their partnership for other downstream rare earth processed products.

Shares of the company soared as much as 30.4% to a near six-month high of A$0.150 after the announcement.

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HAS

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Economic Impact of COVID-19 on U.S. Agriculture

    AgAmerica CEO Brian Philpot, CEO of AgAmerica joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the economic impact of COVID-19 on U.S. agriculture.

    May 22, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Oil

    Explore

    Most Popular