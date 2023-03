March 21 (Reuters) - Hastings Technology Metals HAS.AX said on Tuesday it had secured funding of up to A$100 million ($66.89 million) from government agency Export Finance Australia for its rare earths project in Western Australia.

($1 = 1.4950 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Mehr.Bedi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.