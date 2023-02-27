Australia's Harvey Norman slumps on lower half-year profit

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Shares of Harvey Norman HVN.AX slumped more than 9% on Tuesday after Australia's biggest electronics retailer posted a 15% drop in its first-half profit as the cost-of-living pressures crimped its discretionary retail spending.

The company reported profit after tax attributable for the six-month period ended Dec. 31 of A$365.9 million ($246.58 million), compared with A$430.9 million last year.

($1 = 1.4839 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

