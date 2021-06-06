US Markets

Australia's Hansen Technologies receives $1 bln buyout pitch from BGH Capital

Rashmi Ashok Reuters
June 7 (Reuters) - Hansen Technologies HSN.AX said on Monday it had received a conditional and non-binding proposal from private equity firm BGH Capital to acquire the company in a deal that valued the billing solutions provider at A$1.3 billion ($1 billion).

Hansen said BGH was offering A$6.50 in cash per share, which represents a premium of 25.5% to the company's last closing price.

Hansen's board backed the proposal and said it had granted BGH Capital exclusivity and due diligence access.

($1 = 1.2923 Australian dollars)

