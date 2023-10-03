Australia's Hancock acquires more stake in Liontown

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart's Hancock Prospecting has increased stake in lithium miner Liontown Resources LTR.AX, a company filing on Tuesday showed.

Hancock has been buying Liontown shares since early September. Last week, it raised its stake to 12.4%, paying no more than A$3 per additional share.

The buying price of A$3, is the same level as Albemarle's ALB.N revised $4.3 billion bid for Liontown.

(Reporting by Ayushman Ojha)

