News & Insights

US Markets
ALB

Australia's Hancock acquires more stake in Liontown

Credit: REUTERS/HANDOUT

October 03, 2023 — 06:30 pm EDT

Written by Ayushman Ojha for Reuters ->

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart's Hancock Prospecting has increased stake in lithium miner Liontown Resources LTR.AX, a company filing on Tuesday showed.

Hancock has been buying Liontown shares since early September. Last week, it raised its stake to 12.4%, paying no more than A$3 per additional share.

The buying price of A$3, is the same level as Albemarle's ALB.N revised $4.3 billion bid for Liontown.

(Reporting by Ayushman Ojha)

((Ayushman.Ojha@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.