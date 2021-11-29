Australia's GUD Holdings to buy AutoPacific Group for $531 mln

Adds details on deal

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Australian automotive parts maker GUD Holdings GUD.AX said on Tuesday it would buy vehicles accessories maker AutoPacific Group for about A$744.6 million ($531.42 million) from private equity firm Pacific Equity Partners.

The acquisition will add four-wheel drive accessories and trailers business in Australia and New Zealand to GUD's portfolio, and is expected to add low double-digit pro forma earnings for full-year 2022.

The Victoria-based automotive parts maker said it will fund the acquisition through a combination of a A$405 million capital raise, A$282 million of debt and issue of new shares worth A$75 million.

The deal is subject to limited conditions and expected to be completed by January next year, GUD added.

($1 = 1.4011 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

