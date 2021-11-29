Australia's GUD Holdings to buy AutoPacific Group for $531 mln

Sameer Manekar Reuters
Australian automotive parts maker GUD Holdings said on Tuesday it would buy vehicles accessories maker AutoPacific Group for about A$744.6 million ($531.42 million) from private equity firm Pacific Equity Partners.

