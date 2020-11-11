Australia's GrainCorp's annual loss shrinks, pays dividend as restructuring helps

Nov 12 (Reuters) - GrainCorp Ltd GNC.AX on Thursday posted a smaller annual loss compared with the previous year and declared a dividend, as restructuring efforts by the Australian bulk grain handler and stronger oilseed crush volumes and margins helped.

Underlying net loss after tax from continuing operations was A$16 million ($11.65 million) for the year ended Sept. 30, smaller than A$158 million posted last year that was caused by an extended period of drought in eastern Australia.

The company declared a dividend of 7 cents per share for the full year. It did not pay last year.

($1 = 1.3731 Australian dollars)

