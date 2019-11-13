Australia's GrainCorp swings to annual loss

Contributor
Shriya Ramakrishnan Reuters
Published

Australian bulk grain handler GrainCorp Ltd swung to an annual loss on Thursday, as a drought in eastern Australia crimped production.

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Australian bulk grain handler GrainCorp Ltd GNC.AX swung to an annual loss on Thursday, as a drought in eastern Australia crimped production.

Underlying net loss after tax came in at A$82 million ($56.21 million) for the year ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of A$71 million a year ago.

The company said in a statement it will not pay a dividend for the period due to its financial performance.

($1 = 1.4588 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More