Australia's GrainCorp swings to annual loss

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Australian bulk grain handler GrainCorp Ltd GNC.AX swung to an annual loss on Thursday, as a drought in eastern Australia crimped production.

Underlying net loss after tax came in at A$82 million ($56.21 million) for the year ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of A$71 million a year ago.

The company said in a statement it will not pay a dividend for the period due to its financial performance.

($1 = 1.4588 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com;))

