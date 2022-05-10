Australia's Graincorp posts five-fold jump in first-half profit

Contributors
Navya Mittal Reuters
Jaskiran Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australia's Graincorp Ltd said on Wednesday its first-half profit jumped about five-fold, as it reaped the benefits of soaring prices and demand for grains amid global supply constraints in the face of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

May 11 (Reuters) - Australia's Graincorp Ltd GNC.AX said on Wednesday its first-half profit jumped about five-fold, as it reaped the benefits of soaring prices and demand for grains amid global supply constraints in the face of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The agribusiness firm said net profit attributable was A$246.0 million ($170.58 million) for the six months ended March, compared with A$51 million a year ago.

($1 = 1.4422 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Navya Mittal and Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Navya.mittal@thomsonreuters.com; Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More