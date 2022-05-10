Australia's Graincorp posts five-fold jump in first-half profit

May 11 (Reuters) - Australia's Graincorp Ltd GNC.AX said on Wednesday its first-half profit jumped about five-fold, as it reaped the benefits of soaring prices and demand for grains amid global supply constraints in the face of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The agribusiness firm said net profit attributable was A$246.0 million ($170.58 million) for the six months ended March, compared with A$51 million a year ago.

($1 = 1.4422 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Navya Mittal and Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

