Australia's GrainCorp posts biggest annual loss since listing as drought hits output

Adds crop outlook for FY20, background on drought

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Australian bulk grain handler GrainCorp GNC.AX warned of a weaker crop outlook in eastern Australia in 2020, as the company posted its biggest annual loss since listing and withheld paying a dividend after a drought in the region crimped production.

Farmers across Australia's east coast have been battling drought conditions for more than three years, with low irrigation levels severely impacting the country's once-booming agricultural sector.

"We expect low levels of grain carry-in in eastern Australia and a continuation of supply deficits in certain regions due to the drought," the company said in a statement.

Australia east coast is forecast to swelter through at least three more months of dry and hotter-than-normal conditions.

GrainCorp's results come three months after the company flagged a loss for the year, due to the drought and disruptions to international grain trade flows.

The company on Thursday reported a statutory net loss after tax of A$113 million ($77.5 million) for the year ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of A$71 million a year ago.

GrainCorp added that it would not pay a dividend for the period due to its financial performance, the first time in a decade it has withheld paying a dividend.

Severe dry weather in Australia has prompted profit warnings from several companies such as pesticides and crop seeds producer Nufarm Ltd NUF.AX and dairy product maker Bega Cheese BGA.AX.

GrainCorp added that its malting business had increased sales during the year and that it continued to expect solid demand for its malt and brewing ingredients.

($1 = 1.4588 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese and Stephen Coates)

