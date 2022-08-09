Commodities

Australia's Graincorp lifts annual profit forecast for second time

Contributor
Shashwat Awasthi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

Australia's Graincorp on Wednesday raised its annual profit forecast for the second time, helped by the robust performances of its agribusiness and processing businesses and expectations of above average East Coast Australian (ECA) crop.

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Australia's Graincorp GNC.AX on Wednesday raised its annual profit forecast for the second time, helped by the robust performances of its agribusiness and processing businesses and expectations of above average East Coast Australian (ECA) crop.

The company said it now expects fiscal 2022 underlying net profit after tax of A$365 million to A$400 million ($254.1 million to $278.5 million), compared with its earlier forecast of A$310 million to A$370 million.

($1 = 1.4364 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular