Australia's Graincorp hikes annual outlook on strong demand, shares up over 4%

Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

May 10, 2023 — 08:12 pm EDT

Written by Sameer Manekar for Reuters ->

May 11 (Reuters) - Graincorp Ltd GNC.AX on Thursday hiked its annual earnings guidance due to strong demand for Australian grain and oilseeds and upbeat performance in its Oilseeds business, sending the agribusiness firm's shares 4.5% higher in early trade.

The company now expects fiscal 2023 net profit after tax of between A$220 million ($149.23 million) and A$260 million, up from prior expectation of between A$180 million and A$220 million.

($1 = 1.4743 Australian dollars)

