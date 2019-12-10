Australia's Graincorp appoints CEO for post-demerger business

Contributor
Niyati Shetty Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

Australian bulk grain handler Graincorp Ltd on Wednesday announced the appointment of Robert Spurway as chief executive of the firm, after the demerger of its malt business from the core grain business.

Spurway is currently the chief operation officer for global operations at New Zealand-based diary giant Fonterra Co-operative Group FCG.NZ.

