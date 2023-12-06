News & Insights

Australia's goods trade surplus widens to A$7.1 bln in Oct

December 06, 2023 — 07:30 pm EST

Written by Wayne Cole for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Australia's surplus on trade goods widened in October as iron ore exports picked up and imports eased back after a sharp jump the previous month, data showed on Thursday.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported the balance on goods rose to A$7.1 billion ($4.65 billion), from A$6.2 billion in September and just under market forecasts of A$7.5 billion.

Exports edged up 0.4% as an increase in iron ore and other metals helped offset weakness in coal and liquefied natural gas. Imports fell 1.9% led by a drop in industrial transport equipment, while imports of cars remained strong. The ABS has ceased reporting monthly data for service exports and imports, which will now be issued quarterly.

($1 = 1.5263 Australian dollars)

