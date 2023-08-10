Australia's Genmin signs MoU with Chinese firm to supply iron ore products

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Australia's Genmin GEN.AX signed a memorandum of understanding with China's Hunan Valin Steel 000932.SZ to sell and deliver 2.4 million tonnes per annum of iron ore products for two years from its Baniaka project in west Central Africa, the iron ore miner said on Friday.

(Reporting by Ayushman Ojha; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

