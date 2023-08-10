News & Insights

GEN

Australia's Genmin signs MoU with Chinese firm to supply iron ore products

August 10, 2023 — 06:31 pm EDT

Written by Ayushman Ojha for Reuters ->

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Australia's Genmin GEN.AX signed a memorandum of understanding with China's Hunan Valin Steel 000932.SZ to sell and deliver 2.4 million tonnes per annum of iron ore products for two years from its Baniaka project in west Central Africa, the iron ore miner said on Friday.

(Reporting by Ayushman Ojha; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Ayushman.Ojha@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GEN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.