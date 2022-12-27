Australia's Genex Power says talks over $233 mln buyout bid ends

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Australia's Genex Power GNX.AX said on Wednesday it was advised by a consortium led by Atlassian TEAM.O co-founder Scott Farquhar that it has ceased to pursue its A$346.3 million ($233.06 million) buyout bid for the renewable energy developer.

