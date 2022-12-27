TEAM

Australia's Genex Power says talks over $233 mln buyout bid ends

Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL MUNOZ

December 27, 2022 — 04:30 pm EST

Written by Jaskiran Singh for Reuters ->

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Australia's Genex Power GNX.AX said on Wednesday it was advised by a consortium led by Atlassian TEAM.O co-founder Scott Farquhar that it has ceased to pursue its A$346.3 million ($233.06 million) buyout bid for the renewable energy developer.

($1 = 1.4859 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TEAM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.