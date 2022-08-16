Australia's Genex Power gets sweetened bid from billionaire Farquhar-led consortium

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Renewable energy developer Genex Power Ltd GNX.AX said on Wednesday it received a sweetened buyout offer of 25 Australian cents per share from a consortium led by Atlassian TEAM.O co-founder Scott Farquhar.

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan and Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; Harshita.Swaminathan@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.