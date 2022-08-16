TEAM

Australia's Genex Power gets sweetened bid from billionaire Farquhar-led consortium

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Renewable energy developer Genex Power Ltd GNX.AX said on Wednesday it received a sweetened buyout offer of 25 Australian cents per share from a consortium led by Atlassian TEAM.O co-founder Scott Farquhar.

