US Markets
GENX

Australia's Genex Power gets govt loan for hydro plant, to start construction in 2021

Contributor
Arundhati Dutta Reuters
Published

Australia's Genex Power secured a government loan of up to A$610 million ($462.69 million) for its Kidston pumped hydro project, the company said on Tuesday, adding that it would start construction by the first quarter of next year.

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Australia's Genex Power GNX.AX secured a government loan of up to A$610 million ($462.69 million) for its Kidston pumped hydro project, the company said on Tuesday, adding that it would start construction by the first quarter of next year.

The loan is a lifeline for the project, which had been left in the lurch in November last year when funding fell through after it failed to sign a power sale agreement for the plant.

In March, Genex lined up EnergyAustralia, a unit of Hong Kong's CLP Holdings 0002.HK and Australia's third-largest energy retailer, to buy power from the project.

The loan, which will be provided by the government's A$5 billion Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility, is based on the final terms of the EnergyAustralia agreement, whose financial close has been pushed to February 2021.

Genex shares rose over 5%, compared with a 0.5% drop in the broader Australian market .AXJO.

Pumped hydro acts like a giant battery, pumping water uphill when energy is abundant and releasing it to create power at night or on a windless day.

Genex's 250 megawatt Kidston pumped hydro project is being built at an abandoned gold mine in the state of Queensland, and if successful, could become a template for similar projects in abandoned mines and dams all over Australia.

($1 = 1.3184 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((arundhati.dutta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GENX

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    Dec 9, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular