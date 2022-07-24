Australia's Genex Power gets $220 mln take-private offer led by tech billionaire

By Sonali Paul

MELBOURNE, July 25 (Reuters) - Australian renewable energy developer Genex Power GNX.AX has received an unsolicited A$319 million ($220 million) takeover offer from a team of private equity firms led by Atlassian co-founder Scott Farquhar.

The offer of 23 Australian cents a share was pitched at a 70% premium to Genex's close last Friday. Its shares shot up 52% to a high of 20.5 cents on Monday after the announcement, indicating investors don't expect a higher offer.

"The Genex Board has not yet formed a view on the merits of the Indicative Proposal or any potential further engagement with the Consortium," Genex said on Monday.

The proposed bid, subject to due diligence, came from Farqhar's Skip Essential Infrastructure Fund, which Genex said now owns a 19.99% stake in the company, and Stonepeak Partners LLC.

The company has appointed Goldman Sachs as an advisor on the proposed deal.

