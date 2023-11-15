Australia's Galan Lithium signs lithium supply deal with Glencore

Adds details on agreement in paragraphs 3-4

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Miner Galan Lithium GLN.AX said on Thursday it has signed a five-year agreement with a Glencore GLEN.L unit for supply of lithium chloride concentrate from Galan's Hombre Muerto West project in Argentina.

Glencore has also offered to provide a financing prepayment facility between $70 million and $100 million to support funding of phase 1 of the project, according to Galan.

The supply agreement will start once commercial production begins at phase 1 of the Argentina project, which is expected in the first half of 2025.

Glencore will have the first right to negotiate for marketing and financing regarding future expansion of phase 2 of the Hombre Muerto West project, Galan said.

(Reporting by Shivangi Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

