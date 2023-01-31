Australia's Future Fund suffers negative return due to inflation

SYDNEY, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Australia's sovereign wealth fund, the Future Fund, on Wednesday reported a negative return in calendar 2022 saying the response by central banks to rapidly raise interest rates to tame inflation drove down asset prices and investment markets.

The Future Fund said its main portfolio suffered a negative return of 3.7% on its investments, far below its self-imposed target of a positive return of 11.8% forecast for 2022.

The fund, established in 2006 to cover escalating pension liabilities for public servants, said it has adjusted its portfolio to counter higher inflation, interest rates and sharp falls in asset prices.

"We expect that real returns to investors, with the context of significant inflation, will be substantially below the experience of recent years," Future Fund Chairman Peter Costello said in a statement.

The fund returned positive growth in the second half of the year but developed economies were hit with inflation of a scale not seen for 30 years, he said.

"The cycle of rising rates to control inflation is not yet complete and brings with it the possibility of recessions in much of the developed world," Costello said.

The roughly A$200 billion ($141 billion) fund in December flagged it would raise its exposure to gold, commodities, private equity and infrastructure, warning the future will echo the low-growth, high-inflation era of the 1970s.

($1 = 1.4184 Australian dollars)

