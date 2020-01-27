Australia's Future Fund delivers 14.3% return, highest since 2015

Australia's sovereign wealth manager, the Future Fund, said on Tuesday it returned 14.3% in the year to Dec. 31, its highest annual return since 2015 thanks to booming stock markets, but has raised cash holdings amid overheating fears.
