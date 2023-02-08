Australia's four biggest banks fully pass on central bank rate hike

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 08, 2023 — 08:30 pm EST

Written by Jaskiran Singh for Reuters ->

Adds details, context

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX and Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX followed their two main rivals on Thursday in saying they would fully pass on to customers the 0.25 percentage point interest rate rise implemented by the central bank on Tuesday.

Like National Australia Bank NAB.AX and ANZ Group Holdings ANZ.AX, Commonwealth Bank said its rise would take effect on Feb. 17. Westpac, the other lender among Australia's four biggest banks, said its rise would be effective on Feb. 21.

The Reserve Bank of Australia's Tuesday move took its policy rate, the cash rate, to 3.35%, the highest in about a decade.

Surprising traders, it said further increases would be needed in its fight against inflation.

Australian lenders have moved in step with the central bank in the current cycle of raising interest rates, which began May.

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.