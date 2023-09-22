Australia's Fortescue to divert carbon offset funds to decarbonisation

Adds details of decarbonisation in paragraphs 2-6

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Australia's Fortescue FMG.AX said on Friday it will divert funds that were allocated to carbon offsets towards decarbonisation in a bid to achieve "Real Zero" by 2030.

The world's fourth-largest iron ore miner plans to no longer buy carbon offsets.

Fortescue, which aims to position itself as a global green energy company, reorganised its business this year into two divisions under energy and metals.

The company also said it will eliminate million litres of diesel it uses per year, rather than offsetting them.

“Our short-term target is for our emissions to reach their peak by 2025/26 because of a new mine coming on board" Metals CEO Dino Otranto said.

"(Emissions) will then significantly decline in 2027/28 as all of the green technology and renewable energy that we are investing in right now kicks in," Otranto added.

Fortescue also expects to finalise investment decision on additional three solar farms by fiscal year 2025.

