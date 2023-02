Feb 8 (Reuters) - Australia's Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX said on Wednesday it has signed an agreement with the Gabonese government for the Belinga Iron Ore Project located in the West African nation that would see first mining in the second-half of 2023.

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.