Australia's Fortescue says CEO Elizabeth Gaines to step down

Contributor
Shashwat Awasthi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EMILY CHOW

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd said on Friday its Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Gaines would transition out of the top job, as the miner moves from a pure play iron ore producer to a diversified renewable energy and resources company.

Adds details

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Fortescue Metals Group Ltd FMG.AX said on Friday its Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Gaines would transition out of the top job, as the miner moves from a pure play iron ore producer to a diversified renewable energy and resources company.

Gaines, who has led the Australian company for the last four years, will remain on Fortescue's board as a non-executive director and assist in the search for her successor, the company said.

Fortescue's board has started a global search to identify a new CEO and other leaders with "global experience across heavy industry, manufacturing, and renewable energy," it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters