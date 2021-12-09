Australia's Fortescue says CEO Elizabeth Gaines to step down

Adds details

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Fortescue Metals Group Ltd FMG.AX said on Friday its Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Gaines would transition out of the top job, as the miner moves from a pure play iron ore producer to a diversified renewable energy and resources company.

Gaines, who has led the Australian company for the last four years, will remain on Fortescue's board as a non-executive director and assist in the search for her successor, the company said.

Fortescue's board has started a global search to identify a new CEO and other leaders with "global experience across heavy industry, manufacturing, and renewable energy," it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

