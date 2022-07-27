Australia's Fortescue reports record quarterly shipments

Contributors
Tejaswi Marthi Reuters
Harshita Swaminathan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

Australia's Fortescue Metals Group reported a record rise in fourth-quarter iron ore shipments on Thursday, helped by a ramp up at its Eliwana project, even as it continued to face higher costs and a shortage of mine workers.

July 27 (Reuters) - Australia's Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX reported a record rise in fourth-quarter iron ore shipments on Thursday, helped by a ramp up at its Eliwana project, even as it continued to face higher costs and a shortage of mine workers.

The world's fourth-largest iron ore miner said it shipped 49.5 million tonnes (Mt) of the steel-making ingredient in the quarter ended June 30, compared with 49.3 Mt a year ago and a UBS estimate of 49 Mt.

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi and Harshita Swaminathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Tejaswi.Marthi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters