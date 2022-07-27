Australia's Fortescue reports record quarterly shipments

July 27 (Reuters) - Australia's Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX reported a record rise in fourth-quarter iron ore shipments on Thursday, helped by a ramp up at its Eliwana project, even as it continued to face higher costs and a shortage of mine workers.

The world's fourth-largest iron ore miner said it shipped 49.5 million tonnes (Mt) of the steel-making ingredient in the quarter ended June 30, compared with 49.3 Mt a year ago and a UBS estimate of 49 Mt.

