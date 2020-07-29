Australia's Fortescue reports record iron ore shipments, tops full year guidance

Fortescue Metals Group on Thursday posted record iron ore shipments in the fourth quarter helping it cross its full year forecast, as demand picks up in China even as the coronavirus pandemic hits demand elsewhere.

The world's fourth-largest iron ore miner shipped 47.3 million tonnes (Mt) of the steel-making material in the June quarter, up from the 46.6 million tonnes a year ago. It also handily beat average estimate of 46.1 Mt from three brokerages.

