Australia's Fortescue reports flat quarterly iron ore shipments

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX said on Thursday its iron ore shipments were flat in the second quarter amid sustained demand for the commodity in top steel producer China.

The world's fourth-largest iron ore miner's shipments of the key steelmaking ingredient in the quarter ended Dec. 31 were steady at 46.4 million tonnes (Mt), in line with a UBS estimate of 46.4 Mt.

(Reporting by Arpit Nayak and Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; editing by Aditya Soni)

