Australia's Fortescue reports flat quarterly iron ore shipments

Fortescue Metals Group said on Thursday its iron ore shipments were flat in the second quarter amid sustained demand for the commodity in top steel producer China.

The world's fourth-largest iron ore miner's shipments of the key steelmaking ingredient in the quarter ended Dec. 31 were steady at 46.4 million tonnes (Mt), in line with a UBS estimate of 46.4 Mt.

