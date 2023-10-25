Australia's Fortescue quarterly ore shipment falls 3% on increased maintenance

Updates with more details in paragraph 2

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Australia's Fortescue FMG.AX on Thursday reported a 3% drop in its quarterly iron ore shipment due to increased maintenance activity and lower stocks at port following stronger shipments in the prior quarter.

The company further said its Iron Bridge operations, which started production in August, achieved its first shipment of the high grade magnetite concentrate.

It had earlier said the ramp-up to full production capacity of 22 metric tonnes per annum for the Iron Bridge operations remained unchanged and was expected within 24 months.

Fortescue, which is reeling from the impact of an executive exodus, shipped 45.9 million tonnes (mt) of the steel-making commodity in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with 47.5 mt a year ago.

The Perth-based miner also reiterated its iron ore shipments forecast for the current fiscal year to be between 192 mt and 197 mt, including about 5 mt for the Iron Bridge project.

