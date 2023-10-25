Australia's Fortescue quarterly ore shipment falls 3%

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Australia's Fortescue FMG.AX on Thursday reported a 3% drop in its quarterly iron ore shipment due to increased maintenance activity and lower stocks at port.

The world's fourth-largest iron ore miner shipped 45.9 million tonnes of iron ore for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 47.5 million tonnes shipped a year ago.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

