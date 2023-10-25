News & Insights

Australia's Fortescue quarterly ore shipment falls 3%

Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

October 25, 2023 — 06:45 pm EDT

Written by Archishma Iyer for Reuters ->

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Australia's Fortescue FMG.AX on Thursday reported a 3% drop in its quarterly iron ore shipment due to increased maintenance activity and lower stocks at port.

The world's fourth-largest iron ore miner shipped 45.9 million tonnes of iron ore for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 47.5 million tonnes shipped a year ago.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.