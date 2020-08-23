Australia's Fortescue posts record annual profit on firm China demand, hikes dividend

Contributor
Rashmi Ashok Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© David Gray / Reuters

Fortescue Metals Group posted a record full-year profit and hiked its dividend on Monday, helped by robust iron ore output and firm prices as Chinese appetite for the steelmaking ingredient recovered after coronavirus-led disruptions.

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX posted a record full-year profit and hiked its dividend on Monday, helped by robust iron ore output and firm prices as Chinese appetite for the steelmaking ingredient recovered after coronavirus-led disruptions.

The world's fourth-biggest iron ore miner said net profit for fiscal 2020 was $4.74 billion, up from $3.19 billion a year ago. Analysts on average were expecting the figure at $4.77 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The company declared a final dividend of A$1 per share, a sharp jump from the A$0.24 per share it paid last year.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Anushka Trivedi; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters