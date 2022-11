Nov 29 (Reuters) - Australia's Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX said on Tuesday Fiona Hick will be appointed as chief executive officer in February 2023.

Hick was most recently the executive vice president, Australian operations, at Woodside Energy WDS.AX.

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; editing by Uttaresh.V)

