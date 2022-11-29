Australia's Fortescue names former Woodside executive as CEO

Adds details and background

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Australia's Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX said on Tuesday former Woodside Energy WDS.AX executive Fiona Hick will be appointed as chief executive officer in February 2023, months after Elizabeth Gaines stepped down in August.

The leadership change comes amid the miner's pivot towards green energy, instead of the pure-play iron ore producer it has historically been.

Hick, who was most recently the executive vice-president of Australian operations at Woodside, will lead its mining arm Fortescue Metals.

Last week, former Reserve Bank of Australia deputy governor Guy Debelle stepped down as the finance chief of Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), the green energy arm.

Fortescue and FFI have been trying to rapidly develop infrastructure and technology to produce green hydrogen.

