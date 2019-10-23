Australia's Fortescue Metals logs 5% rise in first-quarter shipments

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Australia's Fortescue Metals Group Ltd FMG.AX on Thursday posted a 5% rise in first-quarter iron ore shipments, helped by resilient demand from China for the steel-making material.

The world's fourth-largest iron ore miner said it shipped 42.2 million tonnes in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 40.2 million tonnes a year earlier.

An average of 3 brokerages estimated quarterly iron ore shipments at 42.6 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Rushil Dutta and Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Shailesh Kuber)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.