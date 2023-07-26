Australia's Fortescue Metals forecasts higher iron ore shipments for FY24

July 27 (Reuters) - Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX on Thursday forecast higher iron ore shipments for fiscal 2024, encouraged by strength across its key operations in Western Australia.

The world's fourth-largest iron ore miner expects to ship between 192 million metric tonnes (Mt) and 197 Mt of the steel-making commodity in the year, up from 192 Mt shipped in fiscal 2023.

That compares with a Goldman Sachs estimate for shipments of 199 Mt in fiscal 2024.

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand and Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

