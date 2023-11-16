Australia's Fortescue launches new green energy investment platform

News & Insights

November 16, 2023

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Australia's Fortescue FMG.AX said on Thursday it has launched a new investment platform to attract more investment in green energy projects as the miner aims to establish itself as a major global supplier of green energy.

Fortescue Capital, headquartered in New York, will be led by Robert Tichio, who was appointed as its chief executive officer.

