Dec 15 (Reuters) - Australia's Fortescue FMG.AX on Friday said it has been awarded 200 million euros ($219.30 million) in funding by the European Union (EU) for the Holmaneset Project, a flagship green ammonia plant in Norway.

($1 = 0.9120 euros)

